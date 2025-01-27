Left Menu

Deadly Clash Erupts in Madhya Pradesh: Inter-Caste Tensions Boil Over

In Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, a violent clash between two groups over an inter-caste marriage resulted in four deaths and one injury. The police are investigating the incident, which occurred in Timari village. Authorities have deployed 100 officers to maintain order and are pursuing the suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jabalpur | Updated: 27-01-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 19:35 IST
Deadly Clash Erupts in Madhya Pradesh: Inter-Caste Tensions Boil Over
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Four men were tragically killed, and another person sustained injuries in a violent attack by a group wielding sharp-edged weapons in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, authorities reported on Monday.

The violent altercation took place around 11 am in the Timari village, situated 25 km from Jabalpur's district headquarters, Patan area according to Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Lokesh Dawar.

An initial investigation revealed the atrocity stemmed from an old enmity linked to an inter-caste marriage. Victims from the Pathak and Dubey families were targeted by attackers from the Sahu family. Police have enhanced their presence in the region and are actively pursuing those responsible for the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025