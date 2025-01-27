Deadly Clash Erupts in Madhya Pradesh: Inter-Caste Tensions Boil Over

Four men were tragically killed, and another person sustained injuries in a violent attack by a group wielding sharp-edged weapons in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, authorities reported on Monday.

The violent altercation took place around 11 am in the Timari village, situated 25 km from Jabalpur's district headquarters, Patan area according to Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Lokesh Dawar.

An initial investigation revealed the atrocity stemmed from an old enmity linked to an inter-caste marriage. Victims from the Pathak and Dubey families were targeted by attackers from the Sahu family. Police have enhanced their presence in the region and are actively pursuing those responsible for the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)