Land Allocation Sparks Tensions: A New Chapter in Bengal-BSF Relations

The West Bengal cabinet has greenlit the allocation of 0.9 acres to the Border Security Force (BSF) in Nadia district, earmarked for potential outposts or fences, a senior official confirmed on Monday. This development is part of ongoing dialogues concerning security measures along the India-Bangladesh borderline.

This decision follows a backdrop of recent disputes, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accusing the BSF of sanctioning illegal crossings from Bangladesh. Her remarks have sparked strong rebuttals from Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari, who denounced her statements as disrespectful to both the Central Armed Police Forces and BSF personnel in Bengal.

Adding to the controversy, Adhikari argued that the delay in acquiring land for constructing the much-needed 284-kilometre fence is due to state-level bottlenecks. Despite funds provisioned by the central government, less than a third of the land has been transferred, the BJP leader noted. Meanwhile, other cabinet approvals were granted for the budget session timetable, new departmental hires, and footballers' employment in gratitude for their state-level victories.

