Donal Brown appreciates India’s role as founding member of IFAD

Mr. Donal Brown, Associate Vice President of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), met with Dr. Devesh Chaturvedi, Secretary of the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (DA&FW), at Krishi Bhawan, New Delhi. The meeting underscored India’s longstanding partnership with IFAD and explored areas for further collaboration to address pressing agricultural challenges.

During the discussions, Mr. Brown commended India for its pivotal role as a founding member of IFAD and highlighted the organization’s collaborative projects with state governments. He emphasized their focus on:

Climate-resilient agricultural value chains

Empowerment of women, youth, and tribal communities

Support for marginalized farmers

Enhancement of rural infrastructure

These initiatives have been particularly impactful in the North Eastern and Himalayan regions, fostering sustainable development and inclusivity.

India’s Agricultural Priorities and Vision

Dr. Chaturvedi outlined India’s key agricultural priorities, including:

Achieving food and nutritional security.

Promoting climate-resilient agriculture and sustainable farming practices.

Increasing farmer incomes through innovative approaches.

Ensuring the long-term sustainability of Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs).

Leveraging Self-Help Groups (SHGs) to strengthen agricultural systems.

Advancing integrated farming systems and encouraging agricultural entrepreneurship.

He praised IFAD’s ongoing contributions to integrated farming models, entrepreneurship development, and support for co-financing initiatives.

Strategic Planning for Future Collaboration

The meeting included a detailed discussion on preparing the Country Strategy Plan of IFAD to align with India’s agricultural goals. The aim is to expand collaboration in areas such as:

Development of innovative, cost-effective solutions for small and marginalized farmers.

Promotion of agricultural entrepreneurship and climate-smart farming practices.

Scaling up initiatives that empower rural women and youth.

Delegation and Representation

The IFAD delegation included:

Ms. Pieternel Marianne Boogaard, Managing Director, Office of Technical Delivery

Mr. Abdelkarim Sma, Country Director

Ms. Meera Mishra, Country Programme Coordinator

Ms. Elisabeth Steinmayr, Programme Officer

On the Indian side, representatives included:

Ms. Maninder Kaur Dwivedi, Additional Secretary, DA&FW

Joint Secretary (IC)

Joint Secretary (Marketing)

Representatives from NABARD

Enhancing India-IFAD Collaboration

The meeting marks a significant step toward strengthening the India-IFAD partnership. With a focus on climate-resilient agriculture, rural empowerment, and sustainable farming practices, the collaboration is poised to accelerate India’s agricultural transformation while addressing global challenges such as climate change and food security.

Future Outlook

The evolving partnership between India and IFAD reflects a shared commitment to innovation, inclusivity, and sustainability in agriculture. The upcoming Country Strategy Plan will serve as a roadmap for impactful collaboration, benefiting farmers, communities, and the broader agricultural landscape.