Left Menu

Trump's Executive Orders to Reshape Military Policies

Former President Donald Trump is signing executive orders to remove diversity initiatives and reinstate troops dismissed for refusing COVID vaccines. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth aims to bring internal reforms, including a potential ban on transgender service members, reflecting broader military changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 21:56 IST
Trump's Executive Orders to Reshape Military Policies

Former President Donald Trump is poised to sign executive orders that will make significant changes to the U.S. military, particularly by eliminating diversity, equity, and inclusion measures and reinstating troops discharged due to vaccine refusals during the pandemic, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced on Monday.

Hegseth, who narrowly secured the role of Defense Secretary, discussed the renaming of key military bases and highlighted a focus on internal military reforms. He stressed the importance of these changes, which include reversing diversity initiatives, as a priority for the Pentagon's future direction.

In his remarks, Hegseth also addressed the issue of transgender troops and indicated an impending executive order on the matter. With Trump's past attempts to implement a ban on transgender service members, this move signals potential shifts in military policy under Hegseth's tenure. The decisions reflect a significant pivot from the policies during the Biden administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025