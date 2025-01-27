Trump's Executive Orders to Reshape Military Policies
Former President Donald Trump is signing executive orders to remove diversity initiatives and reinstate troops dismissed for refusing COVID vaccines. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth aims to bring internal reforms, including a potential ban on transgender service members, reflecting broader military changes.
Former President Donald Trump is poised to sign executive orders that will make significant changes to the U.S. military, particularly by eliminating diversity, equity, and inclusion measures and reinstating troops discharged due to vaccine refusals during the pandemic, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced on Monday.
Hegseth, who narrowly secured the role of Defense Secretary, discussed the renaming of key military bases and highlighted a focus on internal military reforms. He stressed the importance of these changes, which include reversing diversity initiatives, as a priority for the Pentagon's future direction.
In his remarks, Hegseth also addressed the issue of transgender troops and indicated an impending executive order on the matter. With Trump's past attempts to implement a ban on transgender service members, this move signals potential shifts in military policy under Hegseth's tenure. The decisions reflect a significant pivot from the policies during the Biden administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
