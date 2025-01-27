Ministry of Jal Shakti Honors Grassroots Heroes of Jal Jeevan Mission at National Event

On 27th January 2025, the Ministry of Jal Shakti hosted a prestigious event at the Palika Services Officer’s Institute (PSOI) Club, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, to honor 172 distinguished members of Village Water and Sanitation Committees (VWSC) from 27 States and Union Territories. The honorees, accompanied by their spouses or guardians, were recognized for their instrumental contributions to the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), a flagship initiative to ensure safe drinking water access for all rural households. Approximately 140 guests from the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) also participated.

The program was graced by Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Shri C.R. Patil, and Ministers of State, Shri V. Somanna and Shri Raj Bhushan Choudhary, along with other dignitaries. The honorees were seated in state-specific enclosures, symbolizing the diversity of India’s grassroots leadership.

Key Highlights of the Event

Recognizing Grassroots Efforts

The Union Minister and Ministers of State interacted individually with the VWSC members, appreciating their role in transforming rural water systems and advancing the Har Ghar Jal vision. The honorees received mementos and certificates as tokens of appreciation for their dedication to community-driven governance and sustainability.

Launch of Three Inspiring Publications

During the event, three publications were unveiled to commemorate the success stories of the Jal Jeevan Mission:

Stories of Change: Featuring transformative narratives from Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs). Transformational Stories – Redefining Lives Through Water: Showcasing inspiring accounts from rural communities. Peyjal: Jan Shakti ki Abhivyakti: Highlighting the pivotal contributions of VWSC members in driving change.

Special Guests of the Republic Day Celebrations

The VWSC members, among 10,000 special invitees to the 76th Republic Day celebrations, arrived in New Delhi between 24th and 25th January. The Ministry of Defence extended the invitation as a gesture of gratitude for their nation-building efforts.

On 26th January, the honorees witnessed the Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path, themed “Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas”, celebrating India's unity and progress.

Engaging Tours to Inspire and Educate

Visits to Iconic Landmarks

The itinerary included visits to key sites of historical and cultural significance:

Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya (24th January): Guests explored exhibits on India’s leadership journey and milestones in governance.

Gandhi Smriti and Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra (27th January): Participants learned about Mahatma Gandhi’s principles and India’s cleanliness movement.

National War Memorial (27th January): A solemn tribute was paid to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

Special Recognition by Raksha Rajya Mantri

Shri Sanjay Seth, Raksha Rajya Mantri, hosted VWSC members and Jal Sahiyas from Jharkhand at his residence. He personally honored each guest, acknowledging their exemplary contributions to rural development and empowerment.

Nominations and Selection

The VWSC members were nominated by their respective states based on:

Successful certification of villages and transfer of schemes under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Outstanding contributions in water governance and community empowerment.

Nodal officers from the states ensured seamless coordination throughout the visit.

Significance of Jal Jeevan Mission

The Jal Jeevan Mission has been a cornerstone of India’s efforts to secure water sustainability. By recognizing grassroots leaders, the government underscores the vital role of community involvement in addressing water challenges and advancing rural development.

Dignitaries and Senior Officials Present

The event was attended by senior officials from the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS), including:

Shri Ashok Kumar Meena, Secretary, DDWS.

Shri Kamal Kishore Soan, Additional Secretary and Mission Director, National Jal Jeevan Mission.

Joint Secretary and Mission Director, Swachh Bharat Mission Grameen.

Conclusion: A Tribute to Grassroots Leadership

The initiative reaffirmed the government’s commitment to recognizing and empowering grassroots leaders as the backbone of the Jal Jeevan Mission. The Republic Day celebrations and recognition program served as an inspiration for VWSC members to continue their vital work in ensuring water security and sustainability across rural India.