Tensions Escalate as US Responds to Colombia's Repatriation Stand-Off

The Trump administration insists nations repatriate their illegal citizens swiftly, following a stand-off with Colombia over repatriation flights. Colombia initially denied US planes carrying migrants, prompting Trump to threaten tariffs and visa restrictions. Colombia later agreed to Trump's terms, temporarily pausing sanctions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-01-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 22:14 IST
The Trump administration declared on Monday that it is crucial for countries to swiftly take back their citizens residing illegally in the United States. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized President Trump's firm stance against misleading or exploiting the US, in a forceful statement addressing the issue.

Amid a dispute with Colombia over repatriation flights, tensions flared when President Gustavo Petro barred entry to US military planes transporting Colombian migrants. Petro defended his move on social media, stating Colombian migrants should not be criminalized. Trump's immediate reaction involved imposing visa restrictions and steep tariffs on Colombian imports.

In a swift turn of events, the US administration paused its sanctions after Colombia agreed to Trump's conditions, including accepting repatriation flights. The White House confirmed the agreement, stressing the urgent need to return Colombian nationals underlined by Trump's immigration policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

