At least 22 Nigerian soldiers were killed, and several others injured in the northeast, as insurgents employed improvised explosive devices and suicide bombers, according to army spokesperson Edward Buba.

The assault, launched 10 days ago by Nigerian military forces, resulted in the death of over 70 militants, including three commanders, with insurgent drones being shot down during the operation, Buba reported late on Sunday.

Militants from Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province have historically targeted Borno state, leading to the deaths of tens of thousands. Suspected Islamist insurgents claimed responsibility for a recent deadly attack on a military base in a remote Borno town, as stated by security sources and the Islamic State on Telegram.

(With inputs from agencies.)