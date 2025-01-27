Escalating Violence: Tragic Losses in Nigeria's Battle Against Insurgency
At least 22 soldiers died and many were wounded in northeast Nigeria after insurgents used improvised explosive devices and suicide bombers. The Nigerian military killed over 70 militants in a recent assault. Insurgent groups like Boko Haram continue to plague the region, causing widespread violence and displacement.
At least 22 Nigerian soldiers were killed, and several others injured in the northeast, as insurgents employed improvised explosive devices and suicide bombers, according to army spokesperson Edward Buba.
The assault, launched 10 days ago by Nigerian military forces, resulted in the death of over 70 militants, including three commanders, with insurgent drones being shot down during the operation, Buba reported late on Sunday.
Militants from Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province have historically targeted Borno state, leading to the deaths of tens of thousands. Suspected Islamist insurgents claimed responsibility for a recent deadly attack on a military base in a remote Borno town, as stated by security sources and the Islamic State on Telegram.
