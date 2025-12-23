Foiled Plot: Resurgent Islamic State Threat

In a harrowing reminder of the lingering threat posed by Islamic State, two men were convicted in England for plotting a mass shooting targeting the Jewish community. Walid Saadaoui, 38, and Amar Hussein, 52, were found guilty on Tuesday after the court heard their plans to use automatic weapons in an attack inspired by the extremist group.

Their intention, deemed by Assistant Chief Constable Robert Potts as potentially leading to the deadliest terrorist incident in UK history, reflects growing concerns over jihadist activities. This act follows closely behind another unrelated deadly synagogue attack in Manchester and a mass shooting in Sydney during a Jewish celebration, linked to Islamic State's influence.

While Islamic State no longer holds vast territories in the Middle East, its ability to inspire violence globally persists, with European security officials warning of a renewed threat as extremist ideologies continue to spread online. As the threat escalates, authorities remain vigilant, deterring numerous plots in recent years.

(With inputs from agencies.)