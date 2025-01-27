Left Menu

Guterres Urges Exemptions for Trump's Foreign Aid Pause

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed concerns over President Donald Trump's 90-day pause on foreign aid allocations. Guterres emphasized the need for additional exemptions to ensure that critical humanitarian and development activities continue to assist vulnerable communities globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 23:46 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 23:46 IST
Antonio Guterres

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed concerns regarding President Donald Trump's decision to implement a 90-day pause on foreign aid. The pause is intended to reassess how these funds align with U.S. foreign policy.

Guterres' spokesperson stated on Monday that the Secretary-General is calling for further exemptions to ensure essential humanitarian and development efforts continue. These activities are crucial for vulnerable populations worldwide.

The impact of this pause could severely affect communities that rely on this support for their livelihoods, highlighting the importance of maintaining such foreign aid initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

