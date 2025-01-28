Left Menu

EU Begins Easing Syria Sanctions Amid Cautious Optimism

European Union foreign ministers have concurred on a roadmap to lift sanctions on Syria, conditional on the actions of the new leadership. While sanctions have inhibited Syria's recovery, measures remain in place against terrorism and arms exports. Monitoring progress is key as Syria navigates post-conflict governance.

The European Union took a significant step on Monday as foreign ministers agreed to initiate the easing of sanctions on Syria, although they emphasized a readiness to reimpose these measures if the country's new authorities engage in any form of abuse.

Sanctions were first imposed in 2011 against Syrian officials and organizations aligned with Bashar Assad's regime in response to the violent suppression of protests that eventually escalated into civil war. With the transition underway in Syria, the EU aims to support economic recovery while ensuring extremism and foreign influences from Russia and Iran do not reestablish dominance.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas stated that the ministers developed a roadmap aimed at lifting sanctions that primarily hinder Syria's reconstruction. However, this agreement remains at a political level, with technical challenges still pending before any sanction relief becomes operative. Meanwhile, continued vigilance remains on groups like Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the current de facto rulers in Syria following recent power shifts.

