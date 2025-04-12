Left Menu

Latur District Investment Summit: Boosting Economy with Rs 2,268 Crore MoUs

The District Investment Summit in Latur, Maharashtra, secured MoUs worth Rs 2,268 crore with 108 units, projected to create 2,600 jobs. Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge cited the district's proactive approach in resolving industry challenges and urged the adoption of solar energy and streamlined lending policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 12-04-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 20:58 IST
Latur District Investment Summit: Boosting Economy with Rs 2,268 Crore MoUs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The District Investment Summit in Latur, Maharashtra, successfully signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) amounting to Rs 2,268 crore, according to an official announcement. Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge stated that the agreements with 108 units are expected to generate 2,600 jobs, further boosting the local economy.

Last year, the district surpassed its investment target of Rs 600 crore, achieving over Rs 1,200 crore in actual investments. The administration has been proactive in addressing industry challenges through ongoing dialogues with business leaders, Thakur-Ghuge highlighted, emphasizing Latur's strong performance in implementing employment generation programs.

Additionally, she appealed to industries to extensively adopt solar energy solutions and urged financial institutions to simplify their lending policies to provide better support for entrepreneurs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

 Global
2
Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

 Global
3
Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's Cup Success

Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's...

 Global
4
Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025