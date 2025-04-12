Latur District Investment Summit: Boosting Economy with Rs 2,268 Crore MoUs
The District Investment Summit in Latur, Maharashtra, secured MoUs worth Rs 2,268 crore with 108 units, projected to create 2,600 jobs. Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge cited the district's proactive approach in resolving industry challenges and urged the adoption of solar energy and streamlined lending policies.
The District Investment Summit in Latur, Maharashtra, successfully signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) amounting to Rs 2,268 crore, according to an official announcement. Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge stated that the agreements with 108 units are expected to generate 2,600 jobs, further boosting the local economy.
Last year, the district surpassed its investment target of Rs 600 crore, achieving over Rs 1,200 crore in actual investments. The administration has been proactive in addressing industry challenges through ongoing dialogues with business leaders, Thakur-Ghuge highlighted, emphasizing Latur's strong performance in implementing employment generation programs.
Additionally, she appealed to industries to extensively adopt solar energy solutions and urged financial institutions to simplify their lending policies to provide better support for entrepreneurs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
