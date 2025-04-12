Left Menu

Vizag Businessman's Grand Gesture: Rs 1 Crore Donation to Devotees' Trust

A businessman from Vizag donated Rs 1 crore to the Sri Venkateswara Anna Prasadam Trust for providing free meals to devotees. This significant contribution was made by Srinivasa Rao, who is involved in the mining and infrastructure sectors. The trust relies on such donations to fund its operations.

  • Country:
  • India

A businessman based in Vizag has taken a stand for philanthropy by donating a substantial Rs 1 crore to the Sri Venkateswara Anna Prasadam Trust. The trust is known for its dedication to providing free meals to visiting devotees.

Srinivasa Rao, who is engaged in the mining and infrastructure industries, presented this generous donation in the form of a demand draft to B R Naidu, chairman of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams at his camp office in Tirumala.

The trust effectively manages its operations through global donations, depositing funds in nationalised banks and using the interest earned to offer beverages and three daily meals to thousands of visiting devotees. This latest contribution highlights the ongoing commitment of individuals to support religious and charitable causes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

