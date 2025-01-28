Uttarakhand's New Uniform Civil Code Simplifies Personal Laws

In a significant move, Uttarakhand has implemented the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), marking a shift towards simplified laws concerning marriage, divorce, and inheritance. The legislation aims to protect personal rights while fostering social harmony by applying uniformly across all religious communities in the state.

The UCC mandates marriage registration within 60 days and provides transparency in legal processes. Notably, it offers equal rights in ancestral property to children born of live-in relationships, effectively removing the term 'illegitimate' from legal discourse.

Distinctly, the UCC includes a provision for a 'Privileged Will,' enabling armed forces personnel to record their property wishes under flexible rules, ensuring their directives are respected even in challenging circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)