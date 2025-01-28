Left Menu

Internal Review Launched in Capitol Riots Charges

A prosecutor appointed by Trump is conducting an internal review of the Justice Department's decision to charge Jan. 6 defendants with felony obstruction. The acting U.S. attorney in D.C., Ed Martin, requested relevant documents. Trump recently pardoned over 1,500 defendants, including some who assaulted officers.

Updated: 28-01-2025 01:43 IST
  • United States

A prosecutor appointed under the Trump administration has initiated an internal examination of the Justice Department's actions concerning felony obstruction charges against hundreds of Jan. 6 defendants. This decision, revealed by the Wall Street Journal, marks a scrutinizing step.

According to the newspaper, Ed Martin, now acting U.S. attorney for Washington, D.C., has asked prosecutors to compile comprehensive records including files, documents, notes, and emails linked to these charges.

Interestingly, this move comes shortly after former President Donald Trump extended pardons to more than 1,500 individuals involved in the Capitol events, some of whom were implicated in assaults against law enforcement officers.

