Jerusalem's UNRWA Ban: Impact on Refugee Services

The Israeli government enforced a ban on UNRWA in East Jerusalem, potentially stripping tens of thousands of Palestinian refugees of education, healthcare, and essential services. The decision has prompted urgent questions about the future replacement of these critical services.

UNRWA, serving Palestinian refugees for decades, faces displacement due to a law passed the previous year. Over the past few days, staff have been seen packing up their Sheikh Jarrah offices, preparing for the abrupt cessation of their work.

Israel accuses UNRWA of perpetuating refugee status among Palestinians and alleges anti-Israel bias. The U.N., however, defends UNRWA's necessary role in the region. The repercussions of this ban remain uncertain, particularly for vulnerable populations in Jerusalem.

