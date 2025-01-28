Left Menu

Court Sides with Auto Dealers in FTC Regulation Battle

A U.S. appeals court overturned consumer protection rules by the Biden administration, which aimed to prevent bait-and-switch tactics by auto dealers. The court found FTC procedural violations in the rule-making process. Originally proposed in 2022, the rule intended to save consumers billions and streamline vehicle purchases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 07:35 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 07:35 IST
Court Sides with Auto Dealers in FTC Regulation Battle

In a significant legal development, a U.S. appeals court nullified consumer protection regulations introduced by the Biden administration. These rules were meant to curb deceptive sales practices by auto dealers, including the imposition of unnecessary add-on costs. The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) failed to follow procedural requirements, having not provided prior notice of the regulations.

The contested rule, which was formalized in January 2024 after being proposed two years earlier, called for transparent pricing in advertising and required informed consumer consent for additional charges. FTC projected these changes could save consumers $3.4 billion and countless hours spent shopping for cars annually. However, the implementation was paused due to legal challenges.

NADA President Mike Stanton hailed the court's decision as a triumph for legality and consumer interests, arguing the rules would have overcomplicated vehicle sales. Despite prior victories, such as a $20 million settlement against misleading dealerships, Judge Stephen Higginson dissented, emphasizing Congress's 2010 mandate empowering the FTC to enforce transparency and prohibitions on deceptive practices, crucial for the economic benefit of consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025