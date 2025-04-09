Kannada Actress Caught in Gold Smuggling Scandal
Kannada actress Ranya Rao was arrested in a smuggling case at Bengaluru airport. With gold bars worth Rs 12.56 crore seized during her arrest, further raids found additional gold and cash. Her plea for bail has reached the Karnataka High Court and media coverage restrictions were granted.
The Karnataka High Court has issued a notice to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) following a bail petition submitted by Kannada film actress Ranya Rao. Currently in judicial custody, Rao was apprehended in a gold smuggling operation at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.
The actress was discovered with smuggled gold bars valued at Rs 12.56 crore. Further investigation led to a raid of her residence, uncovering gold jewellery worth Rs 2.06 crore and Indian currency totaling Rs 2.67 crore. She faces multiple charges under the Customs Act.
Rao's previous bail applications were denied, prompting her appeal to the High Court for relief. Justice S Vishwajith Shetty has ordered the DRI to submit objections by the next hearing on April 17. Simultaneously, her parents have sought legal action against defamation by media, resulting in a court order restraining such coverage.
