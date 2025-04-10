Pete Hoekstra's Diplomatic Role Amid U.S.-Canada Tensions

The U.S. Senate has confirmed Pete Hoekstra as the new ambassador to Canada, a strategic appointment amidst current diplomatic strains. The vote, tallying at 60 to 37, saw bipartisan support for Hoekstra, previously an ambassador to the Netherlands and a Michigan congressman.

The confirmed ambassador steps into his role during a time of heightened tensions between Washington and Ottawa. The relationship has been complicated by a global trade war and contentious remarks from President Donald Trump, which have tarnished the traditionally close ties.

In a prior Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing, Hoekstra affirmed Canada's sovereignty, countering Trump's rhetoric. He emphasized the importance of the U.S.-Canada partnership, referencing Michigan's strong connections to its neighbor.

