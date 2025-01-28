Left Menu

NIA's Nationwide Sweep: Unveiling the Mystery

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) executed searches at 15 locations within a district, focusing on Seerkazhi and Thirumulaivasal. These actions remain shrouded in mystery as the exact reason for the operation has not been disclosed by officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mayiladuthurai | Updated: 28-01-2025 09:26 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 09:06 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) launched an extensive operation, conducting searches at 15 locations in the district. Among the targeted areas were Seerkazhi and Thirumulaivasal, where NIA officers executed their plans with precision.

Despite the high-profile nature of the raids, the NIA has not provided any official statements elucidating the reasons for their actions. As a result, the operations have sparked widespread speculation and curiosity.

The enigmatic nature of these moves leaves the public and media alike eager for more information, adding to the suspense surrounding the agency's investigative objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

