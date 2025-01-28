Parole and Politics: The Controversial Release of Dera Sacha Sauda Chief

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, leader of Dera Sacha Sauda and a convicted rapist, was granted a 30-day parole from a Haryana jail, signaling his first visit to the sect's headquarters in Sirsa since his 2017 sentencing.

Sources revealed that Singh left Rohtak's Sunaria jail and intends to split his parole between the Sirsa Dera and an ashram in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh. Notably, his release aligns closely with upcoming Delhi assembly elections.

This pattern of parole amidst elections hasn't gone unnoticed, drawing criticism from Sikh organizations, including SGPC. Singh's influential presence spans across Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan, with numerous followers in Sirsa and other regions.

