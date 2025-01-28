Parole and Politics: The Controversial Release of Dera Sacha Sauda Chief
Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the Dera Sacha Sauda chief and rape convict, was released on a 30-day parole from a Haryana jail. His release, ahead of Delhi polls, highlights his history of paroles coinciding with elections. Singh will stay briefly in Sirsa and Baghpat.
- Country:
- India
Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, leader of Dera Sacha Sauda and a convicted rapist, was granted a 30-day parole from a Haryana jail, signaling his first visit to the sect's headquarters in Sirsa since his 2017 sentencing.
Sources revealed that Singh left Rohtak's Sunaria jail and intends to split his parole between the Sirsa Dera and an ashram in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh. Notably, his release aligns closely with upcoming Delhi assembly elections.
This pattern of parole amidst elections hasn't gone unnoticed, drawing criticism from Sikh organizations, including SGPC. Singh's influential presence spans across Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan, with numerous followers in Sirsa and other regions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AIMIM Candidate Seeks Interim Bail to Contest Delhi Elections Amid Controversy
Vote Transfer Sparks Fresh Political Battle in Delhi Elections
Delhi Elections: Kejriwal Alleges Hidden Congress-BJP 'Jugalbandi'
Delhi Elections: Unveiling Political Alliances Amidst Accusations
Political Sparring Intensifies Ahead of Delhi Elections