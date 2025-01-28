Left Menu

Tahir Hussain Seeks Supreme Court Nod for Custodial Campaigning

Former councillor and Delhi riots accused Tahir Hussain has approached the Supreme Court to allow him to campaign for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections while in custody. The plea comes as only a few days remain. The court will announce its decision soon.

Former Delhi councillor Tahir Hussain has appealed to the Supreme Court, seeking permission to campaign while in custody for the imminent Delhi assembly elections. Hussain, accused in the 2020 Delhi riots, argues that the time left for campaigning is limited, urging the court to allow electoral activities under police supervision.

Represented by senior advocate Siddharth Aggarwal, Hussain assured a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sanjay Karol, and Sandeep Mehta that he will not visit his alleged rioting site residence if permitted to campaign for Mustafabad seat. Instead, he proposed to stay in a hotel, pledging full transparency to authorities.

Opposition to Hussain's plea comes from Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, highlighting the gravity of his charges and warning that granting such relief could set a precedent for jailed individuals. The Supreme Court is expected to issue its decision at 2 PM following an inquiry into security measures and financial implications.

