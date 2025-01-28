Left Menu

Villagers Clash with Maoist Group in Jharkhand: A Fatal Encounter

A violent clash occurred in Jharkhand's Latehar district where villagers lynched the chief of Maoist splinter group JSMM, Kishore alias Abhay Nayak, and critically injured two other members. The altercation broke out over extortion demands at a brick kiln in Bari village, leading to Nayak's death.

In a shocking incident, the chief of a Maoist splinter group, JSMM, was lynched by villagers in Jharkhand's Latehar district. Two other members of the group sustained critical injuries in the attack, which police believe was sparked by extortion attempts.

Authorities reported that the confrontation unfolded on Monday night in Bari village, situated within the Chandwa Police Station's jurisdiction. The Latehar Superintendent of Police, Kumar Gaurav, disclosed that the attackers were responding to the group's threats at a local brick kiln.

Kishore alias Abhay Nayak, the head of the JSMM, succumbed to his injuries despite being rushed to the Chandwa hospital. Police records show Nayak had a criminal history, including previous jail time. The injured members are receiving medical care under police watch.

(With inputs from agencies.)

