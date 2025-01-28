Turkish Talent Manager Arrested in Gezi Park Protests Case

A Turkish court has detained Ayse Barim, a well-known talent manager, for allegedly attempting to overthrow the government amid investigations linked to the 2013 Gezi Park protests, according to court documents obtained by Reuters.

Barim was arrested on Friday while eight actors were summoned to provide witness statements in the case. In her defense, Barim claimed she visited the protest area only as an observer and denied organizing any actors' participation in the demonstrations.

The Gezi Park protests, originally a local demonstration against construction plans in Istanbul's Taksim Square, rapidly expanded into a massive movement against the government, leading to a severe crackdown and numerous arrests by state authorities.

