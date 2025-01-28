Left Menu

Uncovering the Bogus Birth Certificate Scam in Maharashtra

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya alleged a scam involving the issuance of bogus birth certificates to illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and Rohingyas in Maharashtra. He stated that 1.13 lakh certificates were fraudulently issued and called for action from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who handles the Home portfolio.

Uncovering the Bogus Birth Certificate Scam in Maharashtra
On Tuesday, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya raised serious allegations regarding the issuance of fraudulent birth certificates, reportedly benefiting illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and Rohingyas in Maharashtra.

Somaiya commended Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for taking prompt action, following the exposure of these illicit practices. The scam allegedly involves the issuance of fake documents, including birth certificates, ration cards, and school certificates.

Somaiya claimed that 1.13 lakh birth certificates were distributed under suspicious conditions, emphasizing that 7,957 certificates were fraudulently issued in Jalna district. The former BJP MP from Mumbai urged strict measures against involved officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

