Uncovering the Bogus Birth Certificate Scam in Maharashtra

On Tuesday, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya raised serious allegations regarding the issuance of fraudulent birth certificates, reportedly benefiting illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and Rohingyas in Maharashtra.

Somaiya commended Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for taking prompt action, following the exposure of these illicit practices. The scam allegedly involves the issuance of fake documents, including birth certificates, ration cards, and school certificates.

Somaiya claimed that 1.13 lakh birth certificates were distributed under suspicious conditions, emphasizing that 7,957 certificates were fraudulently issued in Jalna district. The former BJP MP from Mumbai urged strict measures against involved officials.

