Attack on Oil Convoy Escalates Tensions in Pakistan's Troubled Kurram District
A convoy of oil tankers was attacked in northwest Pakistan's Kurram district, revealing ongoing tensions despite a peace agreement. The attack, led by unidentified gunmen in the Bagan area, led to calls for renewed peace efforts. Local officials urged action against violators disrupting fuel and essential supplies.
An attack on a convoy of oil tankers in northwest Pakistan’s Kurram district has intensified the fragile peace in the region, police reported. Unidentified gunmen targeted the convoy in the Bagan area on Monday, although no damages were reported. The materials were successfully delivered afterwards.
Authorities confirmed that three convoys had transported essentials from Hangu district to Kurram. One of the convoys, consisting of five tankers, managed to deliver petroleum products for the first time since route blockages were lifted.
Area officials, including Assembly member Ali Hadi Irfani, condemned the incident, urging a focus on peace. Moreover, sectarian violence has complicated peace in Kurram, with a long-standing blockade in Parachinar leading to life-threatening shortages of food and medicine.
(With inputs from agencies.)
