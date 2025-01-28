Supreme Court Mandates Traditional Notice Service, Bans WhatsApp for Legal Notices

The Supreme Court has issued a directive prohibiting the use of WhatsApp or other electronic platforms for serving notices under the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.

This pivotal ruling was passed by Justices M M Sundresh and Rajesh Bindal, who instructed all states and union territories to align their police procedures with the legally recognized methods for issuing notices, as prescribed under Section 41A of CrPC, 1973 and Section 35 of BNSS, 2023.

The court emphasized that electronic communication methods, such as WhatsApp, do not meet the legal standards for service and urged compliance within three weeks, following the suggestion of senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, amidst the Satender Kumar Antil case proceedings.

