Progress on the Path of Social Justice: Tamil Nadu's Initiatives
Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin reaffirms DMK's commitment to social justice, inaugurating memorials and announcing projects in Villupuram. Enhancements to reservation policies and significant infrastructure projects for regional development mark the state's continued progress on social justice.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin emphasized the state's ongoing commitment to social justice during a recent visit to Villupuram district. He highlighted the DMK's pivotal role in expanding reservation quotas, notably increasing the BC reservation to 31% and implementing significant quotas for SCs, STs, and other minority communities.
Stalin unveiled a memorial honoring 21 activists who died advocating for Vanniyar community reservations and fulfilled a 2019 electoral promise. He condemned the 1987 police firing that led to their deaths during the AIADMK regime. The Chief Minister also marked the inauguration of a memorial hall for former Minister A Govindaswamy.
The visit included project announcements, such as the Nandan canal project and other infrastructure developments, totaling over Rs 550 crore, aimed at benefiting local farmers and improving public amenities. In addition, Stalin inspected a local health center and distributed welfare aid, further showcasing his administration's developmental agenda.
