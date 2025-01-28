Pakistani Journalists Rally Against Proposed Social Media Regulation Law

Hundreds of Pakistani journalists rallied on Tuesday, voicing their opposition to a proposed law intended to regulate social media. They argue the legislation is a direct threat to press freedom and an effort to control the digital landscape. This law would create a regulatory authority with its own investigative agency and tribunals, posing harsh penalties for those spreading false information, including up to three years in prison and fines amounting to 2 million rupees ($7,200).

The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists led demonstrations in key cities like Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore, urging the government to retract the bill. Although the parliament has passed the legislation, it awaits the president's signature to become law. PFUJ President Afzal Butt emphasized that the movement would persist until the law is repealed, even as police impeded protesters from approaching the Red Zone in Islamabad.

Reporters Without Borders ranks Pakistan poorly on its world Press Freedom Index, highlighting the country's dangers for journalists. The government argues the amendments to the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act are necessary to curtail fake news. Meanwhile, digital media in Pakistan continues to face challenges, including blocked platforms and reduced internet speeds.

