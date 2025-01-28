Justice Minister Highlights Govt Efforts During Women Empowerment Dialogue in Soweto

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, has underscored the South African government's unwavering commitment to eradicating gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF). Addressing the Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation’s Women Empowerment 365 Days Against Gender-Based Violence Dialogue in Soweto on Tuesday, the Minister emphasized the urgency of tackling GBVF and creating a society where women and vulnerable groups feel safe and protected.

Minister Kubayi outlined several key initiatives aimed at addressing GBVF, highlighting the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development’s role in enhancing legal frameworks and improving law enforcement to combat domestic violence.

“The department is working tirelessly to ensure that legal and law enforcement services uphold domestic violence laws effectively, while also strengthening the legal framework to bring perpetrators to justice,” said Kubayi.

She also reaffirmed the department's commitment to expanding the National Strategic Plan to End Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF). This comprehensive strategy, adopted in 2020, focuses on six pillars, including prevention, support for survivors, and strengthening the criminal justice response to GBV.

Expanding Services and Enhancing Court Accessibility

The department is prioritizing the establishment of sexual offences courts, particularly in rural areas, to ensure survivors of GBV have access to tailored support services. Plans are underway to upgrade 100 district courts to provide specialized services for survivors of domestic violence as part of the newly developed National Strategy on Support Services for Domestic Violence Survivors.

“This initiative is crucial in ensuring survivors have access to legal and emotional support services that address their unique needs,” Kubayi noted.

Introducing Africa’s First Femicide Watch Repository

In a groundbreaking move, Minister Kubayi announced the launch of Africa’s first Femicide Watch, a national repository designed to track and analyze femicide cases across South Africa.

“This repository will provide data-driven insights into the scope, severity, and profile of femicide in our country, helping the government and civil society develop targeted interventions,” she explained.

Reducing Case Backlogs with a 100-Day Challenge

The Minister introduced a 100-Day Challenge aimed at addressing backlogs in domestic violence, sexual offences, maintenance, and divorce cases. Selected courts with high volumes of pending cases will adopt innovative approaches to reduce delays and improve the efficiency of the justice system.

“This challenge will not only reduce turnaround times but will also ensure justice is delivered promptly for survivors of GBV,” Kubayi stated.

Addressing Societal Root Causes of GBVF

Minister Kubayi emphasized that GBVF stems from entrenched societal structures, patriarchal norms, and toxic masculinity. She highlighted findings from a Human Sciences Research Council study, which revealed that three out of 10 women in South Africa have experienced gender-based violence.

“As a society, we must confront the patriarchal practices and gendered power imbalances that perpetuate GBV. This fight requires everyone—across all sectors—to join forces and take a stand,” said Kubayi.

Mobilizing a United Front Against GBVF

Calling for a whole-of-society approach, Kubayi urged communities to speak out against GBV, report incidents, and support survivors.

“Remaining silent is not an option. We all have a responsibility to act—whether it’s in our homes, among neighbors, or within our extended families. Together, we can build a South Africa free from gender-based violence and femicide,” she said.

Expanding the Focus to Vulnerable Communities

In addition to addressing violence against women, the Minister highlighted the importance of protecting children and LGBTQIA+ individuals from violence and discrimination.

“We envision a country where no one—regardless of their gender, sexual orientation, or socio-economic status—has to live in fear,” Kubayi concluded.

Progress and Way Forward

The dialogue in Soweto serves as a vital platform for raising awareness, fostering collaboration, and driving actionable change. With initiatives like the Femicide Watch, expanded court services, and strengthened legal frameworks, South Africa is taking significant strides in its mission to eliminate GBVF and create a safer future for all its citizens.