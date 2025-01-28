Journalist Rana Ayyub Faces FIR for Alleged Derogatory Posts

Delhi Police announced on Tuesday that an FIR has been filed against journalist Rana Ayyub regarding posts made in 2016-17. The posts allegedly insulted Hindu deities, promoted anti-India sentiment, and incited religious disharmony.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Himanshu Raman Singh closed the plea filed by Advocate Amita Sachdeva, acknowledging that police complied with the court's January 25 order to register an FIR. The FIR was officially filed on January 27.

Sachdeva's petition claimed that Ayyub made derogatory social media posts. The cyber police in South Delhi registered the FIR, accusing Ayyub of exploiting her platform to malign Hindu deities and the Indian unity.

