Journalist Rana Ayyub Faces FIR for Alleged Derogatory Posts

Delhi Police registered an FIR against journalist Rana Ayyub for postings in 2016-17 deemed as derogatory towards Hindu deities and inciting religious discord. This follows a court directive to file the FIR, citing sections of the IPC related to promoting enmity and public mischief.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 21:04 IST
Delhi Police announced on Tuesday that an FIR has been filed against journalist Rana Ayyub regarding posts made in 2016-17. The posts allegedly insulted Hindu deities, promoted anti-India sentiment, and incited religious disharmony.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Himanshu Raman Singh closed the plea filed by Advocate Amita Sachdeva, acknowledging that police complied with the court's January 25 order to register an FIR. The FIR was officially filed on January 27.

Sachdeva's petition claimed that Ayyub made derogatory social media posts. The cyber police in South Delhi registered the FIR, accusing Ayyub of exploiting her platform to malign Hindu deities and the Indian unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

