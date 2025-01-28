SA Celebrates National Police Day: Honoring Dedication of SAPS Officers

South Africa marked National Police Day on Monday with a grand celebration at Kings Park Athletics Stadium in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and National Commissioner of Police General Fannie Masemola led the event, expressing gratitude to the South African Police Service (SAPS) officers for their sacrifices in safeguarding the nation.

Minister Mchunu, delivering the keynote address, acknowledged the unwavering commitment of police officers who prioritize the safety of the country over personal comforts.

“You leave your families to serve the greater family that is our beloved country. Your sacrifices do not go unnoticed,” said Minister Mchunu. “The parade today is a symbol of the discipline, strength, and capabilities of SAPS. It reminds the people of South Africa that their police service is committed to excellence.”

National Commissioner General Masemola echoed these sentiments, paying tribute to officers who work tirelessly to uphold justice and maintain public order.

“When we reflect, as SAPS management, we see a trail of momentous sacrifices. You deprive yourselves of sleep, family time, and social life to patrol the streets day and night. You maintain public order, protect residents and their property, and combat and investigate crime. Your dedication to serving our country is deeply valued,” said General Masemola.

Celebrating Excellence in Law Enforcement

The event featured a ceremonial parade, exhibitions, and displays showcasing SAPS’s expertise and capabilities. Approved by Cabinet in 2005, National Police Day not only honors the service of police officers but also strengthens the bond between law enforcement and the communities they protect.

Ahead of National Police Day, SAPS organized a series of activities, including:

National Golf Day: Held on Friday, this fundraiser generated over R11 million for the South African Police Service Education Trust (SAPSET), supporting the educational needs of fallen police officers’ families.

National Excellence Awards: On Sunday, SAPS hosted its 10th annual awards ceremony, recognizing officers and support staff who have gone above and beyond the call of duty in the past year.

Commitment to a Safer South Africa

This year’s National Police Day celebrations emphasized SAPS’s focus on professionalizing the service, promoting accountability, and ensuring the safety of all South Africans.

The day also serves as a reminder of the collaborative efforts required to maintain peace and security. SAPS extended its gratitude to both its officers for their dedication and the community for its ongoing support.

With events like these, the government aims to foster a deeper appreciation for law enforcement and inspire continued excellence within SAPS.