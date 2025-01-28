Left Menu

Train Heist for Rummy: Youth's Game Addiction Leads to Arrest

A 24-year-old man from Pune was arrested by police for committing thefts on long-distance trains. He stole to fund his addiction to online rummy games. CCTV footage helped apprehend Yogesh Nivas Chavan after he stole Rs 7 lakh worth of jewelry from a senior citizen on a train.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested by the Government Railway Police for stealing jewelry on long-distance trains to fund his online rummy addiction. This incident took place in the Kalyan district.

The case began when a senior citizen complained that her purse containing Rs 7 lakh worth of jewelry was stolen during her journey on the Siddheshwar Express from Solapur to Kalyan on December 6.

Yogesh Nivas Chavan, a resident of Chakan, Pune, was identified and caught based on CCTV evidence. The police successfully recovered the stolen jewelry. Chavan admitted to using the proceeds for online rummy games, squandering the entire amount.

(With inputs from agencies.)

