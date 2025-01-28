Italy Scrutinizes AI Data Practices

Italy's data protection authority, known as the Garante, announced on Tuesday its inquiry into the data practices of the Chinese artificial intelligence model, DeepSeek.

The regulator is demanding clarity regarding the collection, sources, purposes, and legal framework of personal data usage by DeepSeek, as well as its storage practices, specifically querying if data is stored in China.

With a 20-day response deadline, DeepSeek and its affiliated entities face mounting pressure to provide these crucial details as per the regulator's statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)