National Security Concerns: The DeepSeek Dilemma

In a significant development, U.S. officials are scrutinizing the national security implications linked to a Chinese artificial intelligence application, DeepSeek.

This was disclosed by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt during a press briefing on Tuesday, marking an escalation in concerns over foreign technology.

The move underscores the growing apprehension about international tech ventures and their potential impact on U.S. national security frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)