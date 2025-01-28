Left Menu

National Security Concerns: The DeepSeek Dilemma

U.S. officials are examining the national security risks associated with the Chinese AI application, DeepSeek. This evaluation was confirmed by Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, highlighting the growing concerns over foreign technology's impact on national security.

Updated: 28-01-2025 23:52 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant development, U.S. officials are scrutinizing the national security implications linked to a Chinese artificial intelligence application, DeepSeek.

This was disclosed by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt during a press briefing on Tuesday, marking an escalation in concerns over foreign technology.

The move underscores the growing apprehension about international tech ventures and their potential impact on U.S. national security frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

