National Security Concerns: The DeepSeek Dilemma
U.S. officials are examining the national security risks associated with the Chinese AI application, DeepSeek. This evaluation was confirmed by Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, highlighting the growing concerns over foreign technology's impact on national security.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-01-2025 23:52 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 23:52 IST
- Country:
- United States
In a significant development, U.S. officials are scrutinizing the national security implications linked to a Chinese artificial intelligence application, DeepSeek.
This was disclosed by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt during a press briefing on Tuesday, marking an escalation in concerns over foreign technology.
The move underscores the growing apprehension about international tech ventures and their potential impact on U.S. national security frameworks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Next-Gen Graphics: How Technology is Redefining Realism in Gaming
IMD's infrastructure, technology have witnessed unprecedented expansion in the last 10 years: PM Modi.
AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology
Massive Turnout at Maha Kumbh: A Display of Faith, Culture, and Advanced Technology
Bridging Gaps with Technology: The Digitalization of Human Development Services