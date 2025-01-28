Tragic Helicopter Crash in Leicester: A Legal Battle for Justice

An inquest has concluded that the helicopter crash at King Power Stadium in October 2018, which resulted in the deaths of five individuals, including Leicester City soccer club owner Khun Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, was an accident.

The tragic incident unfolded after a match on October 27, 2018, when Vichai's helicopter cleared the stadium but began spinning uncontrollably before crashing and exploding in the club's car park. The accident also claimed the lives of pilot Eric Swaffer, his partner Izabela Lechowicz, and Vichai's staff, Nusara Suknamai and Kaveporn Punparev.

The family of Vichai is pursuing legal action against Leonardo, the Italian manufacturer of the helicopter, seeking £2.15 billion for loss of earnings and damages—the largest fatal accident claim in English legal history. Leonardo maintains that the helicopter met all safety regulations and has expressed sympathy for the victims, while the Air Accidents Investigation Branch pointed to a tail rotor failure as the crash's cause.

