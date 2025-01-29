Left Menu

Judge to Hear Case Against Trump's Loan Freeze Directive

A U.S. judge is set to consider a plea from advocacy groups seeking to halt a directive from the Trump administration to freeze federal financial aid. The groups argue that the freeze could severely impact grant recipients. Several states plan to sue against this decision.

Judge to Hear Case Against Trump's Loan Freeze Directive
A U.S. judge on Tuesday will evaluate a request by advocacy groups aiming to block the Trump administration's directive to temporarily suspend federal loans and grants. Judge Loren AliKhan will preside over the 4 p.m. hearing in Washington, D.C. regarding the groups representing non-profits and small businesses.

The advocacy groups claim the freeze could have destructive consequences for hundreds of thousands of grant recipients. In reaction, states like New York, California, and Massachusetts intend to file lawsuits against this directive. New York State Attorney General Letitia James highlighted these plans at a virtual press conference.

James criticized the directive, labeling it "reckless, dangerous, illegal and unconstitutional." She emphasized that the president does not have the authority to selectively enforce laws. The freeze was scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

