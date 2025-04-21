Left Menu

Non-Profits Brace Against Potential Tax-Exemption Battle

U.S. non-profit organizations focusing on climate change are preparing to counter a possible Trump administration move to revoke their tax exemptions. Concerns arise from anticipated executive orders to alter IRS rules, impacting charitable status and international funding. Foundations are ready to fight back to protect their missions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 17:03 IST
Non-Profits Brace Against Potential Tax-Exemption Battle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amidst swirling rumors, U.S. non-profit organizations working on climate change are gearing up to counter a potential move by the Trump administration to strip them of their tax-exempt status.

Executive orders expected from President Trump could change IRS rules, removing climate change as a recognized charitable topic and blocking U.S. grants for overseas projects. This follows Trump's recent criticisms of Harvard University and other educational institutions.

Despite the threat, legal experts and major foundations are preparing to resist any such executive orders, arguing the legal ground for revoking tax exemptions is frail. Foundations have vowed to continue their support and challenge any hindrances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025