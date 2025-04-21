Non-Profits Brace Against Potential Tax-Exemption Battle
U.S. non-profit organizations focusing on climate change are preparing to counter a possible Trump administration move to revoke their tax exemptions. Concerns arise from anticipated executive orders to alter IRS rules, impacting charitable status and international funding. Foundations are ready to fight back to protect their missions.
Amidst swirling rumors, U.S. non-profit organizations working on climate change are gearing up to counter a potential move by the Trump administration to strip them of their tax-exempt status.
Executive orders expected from President Trump could change IRS rules, removing climate change as a recognized charitable topic and blocking U.S. grants for overseas projects. This follows Trump's recent criticisms of Harvard University and other educational institutions.
Despite the threat, legal experts and major foundations are preparing to resist any such executive orders, arguing the legal ground for revoking tax exemptions is frail. Foundations have vowed to continue their support and challenge any hindrances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
