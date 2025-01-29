Brazil Rejects Air Force for Migrant Deportation

In a recent announcement, Brazil's Foreign Affairs Minister Mauro Vieira declared that the nation will not employ its air force aircraft to facilitate the deportation of Brazilian migrants from the United States.

This decision underscores Brazil's commitment to exploring alternative solutions for the repatriation of its citizens without resorting to military involvement.

The policy move comes amid discussions about humanitarian approaches to migration issues, distinguishing Brazil's strategy from more force-driven methods.

