Brazil Rejects Air Force for Migrant Deportation
Brazil's government will refrain from using air force planes to deport Brazilian migrants situated in the United States, as stated by Foreign Affairs Minister Mauro Vieira. The decision reflects a stance taken on ensuring other means are explored instead of using military resources for such operations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brasilia | Updated: 29-01-2025 03:21 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 03:21 IST
- Country:
- Brazil
In a recent announcement, Brazil's Foreign Affairs Minister Mauro Vieira declared that the nation will not employ its air force aircraft to facilitate the deportation of Brazilian migrants from the United States.
This decision underscores Brazil's commitment to exploring alternative solutions for the repatriation of its citizens without resorting to military involvement.
The policy move comes amid discussions about humanitarian approaches to migration issues, distinguishing Brazil's strategy from more force-driven methods.
(With inputs from agencies.)
