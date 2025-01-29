Flight to Safety: Rwandan Border Faces Surge of Refugees Amid Goma Crisis

The Rwandan border became a beacon of hope on Tuesday, as refugees, Congolese soldiers, and truckers sought sanctuary following the capture of Goma by rebels. The upheaval spurred a mass exodus, driven by the echo of gunfire and explosions piercing through Rwanda's northeast frontier.

Throughout the night, asylum seekers crowded the Congolese side of the border, clutching only their essential belongings as M23 fighters, allegedly backed by Rwanda, pressed on Goma. As dawn broke, the weary yet relieved crowd started crossing into Rwanda, a few expressing gratitude with upraised hands.

The intensification of Congo's insurgency this year has displaced around 400,000 individuals, leading to increased tension and accusations against Rwanda from Congo and the UN of exacerbating the conflict. Families laden with bundles waited for assistance at a Rwandan reception centre, with some carried babies strapped close.

