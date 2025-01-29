Dry Day Dilemma: Liquor Sales and Crime Connections Unveiled

An FIR has been lodged against the father of a man connected to an extortion case involving Walmik Karad, an associate of Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde. This pertains to the alleged sale of liquor on Republic Day, a designated dry day, as confirmed by a police official.

Karad, who had surrendered at the CID office in Pune on December 31, 2024, is linked to the extortion case tied to the murder of Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village. The vehicle used by Karad was owned by Shivling Morale, leading to a case registered against Morale's father, Pandurang Morale, for liquor sales on a dry day, as per the Maharashtra Prohibition Act.

The police confiscated 39 bottles of country liquor near a bar on Karegavhan road in Beed, issuing a notice in the process. The extortion case has political implications, with connections to Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's convoy. The murder of Santosh Deshmukh has seen multiple arrests, with Karad among the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)