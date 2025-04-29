Modernizing India's Education System: The Key to Future Innovation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasizes the importance of modernizing India's education system to prepare youth for future technology. Addressing the YUGM conclave, he highlighted the goal to 'Make AI Work for India' and stressed the necessity of rapid R&D development to drive technological advancements.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the critical role of modernizing India's education system in shaping the nation's future during his address at the YUGM conclave.
He articulated the government's ambitious goal to 'Make AI Work for India,' aiming to position the country as a leader in emerging technologies.
Citing increased investment in research and development, Modi emphasized the need for swift transitions from ideas to products, highlighting the importance of talent, temperament, and technology in driving innovation.
