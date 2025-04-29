Supreme Court Balances Security and Privacy in Pegasus Surveillance Case

The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, affirmed its stance of not releasing any report that could compromise the security and sovereignty of India, but suggested the possibility of addressing personal concerns regarding privacy breaches.

Justice Surya Kant and Justice N Kotiswar Singh noted that while the technical committee's report should remain confidential, individuals with concerns about their inclusion could receive information. The bench emphasized that such sensitive matters should not become fodder for public debate.

The court plans to review how extensively the technical panel's findings on the Pegasus spyware surveillance case can be disclosed to individuals. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal referenced a US district court ruling during the hearing, noting WhatsApp's disclosure about hacking activities. A further hearing is set for July 30.

(With inputs from agencies.)