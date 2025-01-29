Govt Reverses Labour’s Blanket Speed Limit Reductions to Boost Growth

Reversals to Labour’s blanket speed limit reductions begin tonight and will be fully implemented by 1 July, says Minister of Transport Chris Bishop.

“The previous government was obsessed with slowing New Zealanders down by imposing illogical and untargeted speed limit reductions on state highways and local roads," Bishop stated.

National campaigned on reversing these reductions during the last election, with over 65 per cent of submitters during the consultation on the Land Transport Rule: Setting of Speed Limits 2024 supporting the move.

“Reversing the speed limit reductions where safe to do so is also part of the National-ACT coalition agreement,” Bishop confirmed.

Restoring Efficient Transport Networks

While the previous government focused on slowing New Zealand down, the coalition Government is dedicated to improving transport efficiency, facilitating quicker movement of people and freight, and driving economic growth and productivity.

The new Land Transport Rule requires NZTA and local councils to restore all speed limits lowered since January 2020 on certain road categories back to their previous limits by 1 July 2025.

Action on Community Concerns

Bishop highlighted that Labour’s former Associate Transport Minister, Kieran McAnulty, failed to push for a review of SH2 Wairarapa’s speed limit reduction despite acknowledging community dissatisfaction.

“Our Government is determined to stop letting government agencies put things in the too-hard basket and instead push forward for actual results,” Bishop said.

The first state highway reversal will occur on SH2 between Featherston and Masterton overnight tonight. This segment saw significant community opposition when the previous government reduced the speed limit in early 2023.

To streamline the process, NZTA will integrate automatic speed reversals with planned maintenance and project works over the coming months.

Additionally, Bishop has released a list of 49 sections of state highways for further public consultation. Communities will have six weeks to voice their opinions on whether to retain lower speed limits or restore higher ones. Public consultation begins tomorrow.

Local Roads and School Safety Initiatives

Local councils must notify NZTA by 1 May 2025 of roads subject to reversal under the new rule.

To enhance safety, the government is implementing reduced variable speed limits outside schools during pick-up and drop-off times.

“By 1 July 2026, local streets outside schools will be required to have a 30km/h variable speed limit, while rural roads near schools will be limited to 60km/h or less,” Bishop explained.

International Best Practices in Road Safety

Bishop emphasized that 50km/h is the standard urban speed limit in countries with strong road safety records, such as Norway, Denmark, and Japan. These nations have successfully reduced road deaths and serious injuries by targeting high-risk factors like alcohol, drugs, and reckless speeding.

“Our Government has a clear focus on improving road safety outcomes with clear targets to ensure Police focus on the most high-risk times, behaviors, and locations,” Bishop concluded.

With these changes, the Government aims to balance efficient transportation with road safety, ensuring New Zealanders can travel safely and swiftly while supporting economic growth.