Crisis in Goma: Tensions Rise Amid Calls for Ceasefire

Tensions continue to rise in Eastern Congo as the conflict with Rwandan-backed M23 rebels intensifies, escalating into one of the worst incidents in over a decade. On Monday, rebels seized Goma, the largest city in eastern Congo, exacerbating an already dire situation for civilians and hospitals overwhelmed by casualties.

Rwanda's President Paul Kagame has acknowledged the need for a ceasefire, aligning with the U.S. government's call, but he remains firm on not withdrawing Rwandan troops. This refusal draws further concern as Washington urges the UN Security Council to consider sanctions to restrain the rebel offensive and achieve a ceasefire.

Meanwhile, the political landscape grows unstable, with shops looted and residents reporting sporadic gunfire. The international community closely watches the border exchange of fire between Congo and Rwanda, a region rich in mineral resources yet marked by a troubled history rooted in the aftermath of the Rwandan genocide.

(With inputs from agencies.)