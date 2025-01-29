Left Menu

Russian Attack Strikes Odesa's Port Infrastructure Overnight

An overnight Russian attack struck the port infrastructure in Ukraine's Odesa region, causing damage to buildings. Governor Oleh Kiper confirmed the incident took place but noted there were no casualties reported. The attack is part of ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

An overnight assault by Russian forces targeted the port infrastructure in Ukraine's Odesa region, causing structural damage, according to a report from Governor Oleh Kiper on Wednesday.

Despite the extent of the damages, Kiper reassured the public by confirming that there were no casualties resulting from this attack.

The incident highlights ongoing geopolitical tensions and the continuous impact on Ukraine's strategic areas.

