Russian Attack Strikes Odesa's Port Infrastructure Overnight
An overnight Russian attack struck the port infrastructure in Ukraine's Odesa region, causing damage to buildings. Governor Oleh Kiper confirmed the incident took place but noted there were no casualties reported. The attack is part of ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 29-01-2025 12:39 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 12:29 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
An overnight assault by Russian forces targeted the port infrastructure in Ukraine's Odesa region, causing structural damage, according to a report from Governor Oleh Kiper on Wednesday.
Despite the extent of the damages, Kiper reassured the public by confirming that there were no casualties resulting from this attack.
The incident highlights ongoing geopolitical tensions and the continuous impact on Ukraine's strategic areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sonowal Launches ₹2,000 Crore Projects at JNPA, Boosting India's Port Infrastructure
Bulgarian Vessel's Anchor May Have Damaged Baltic Sea Cable
Undersea Cable Damage Sparks Investigation in Baltic Sea
South Korea Overhauls Airport Infrastructure After Tragic Air Crash
Undersea Tensions: NATO Probes Baltic Cable Damage