Philippine Clergy Abuse Scandal: Calls for Accountability Intensify

A U.S.-based watchdog, BishopAccountability.org, has raised serious concerns over sexually abusive priests in the Philippines who remain active in ministry roles. The group calls for immediate accountability from church leaders, emphasizing that significant steps must be taken to protect vulnerable minors.

According to the group, 82 priests and brothers from the Philippines have faced accusations of sexual abuse, with some continuing to minister in parishes. Anne Barrett Doyle, the co-director of the organization, highlights the deep sense of entitlement among the Filipino bishops in withholding crucial information.

Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David stressed that accountability measures are being instituted by the church, driven by directives from Rome. However, Barrett Doyle and other critics persistently argue that true accountability remains elusive, advocating for broader judicial intervention.

