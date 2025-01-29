Left Menu

Philippine Clergy Abuse Scandal: Calls for Accountability Intensify

BishopAccountability.org reports that priests in the Philippines, accused of sexual abuse, continue to serve in ministry. The group urges bishops to hold offenders accountable. While the Catholic Church claims steps are being taken, critics demand more decisive actions to ensure justice for victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 12:41 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 12:35 IST
Pope Francis Image Credit: Wikimedia

A U.S.-based watchdog, BishopAccountability.org, has raised serious concerns over sexually abusive priests in the Philippines who remain active in ministry roles. The group calls for immediate accountability from church leaders, emphasizing that significant steps must be taken to protect vulnerable minors.

According to the group, 82 priests and brothers from the Philippines have faced accusations of sexual abuse, with some continuing to minister in parishes. Anne Barrett Doyle, the co-director of the organization, highlights the deep sense of entitlement among the Filipino bishops in withholding crucial information.

Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David stressed that accountability measures are being instituted by the church, driven by directives from Rome. However, Barrett Doyle and other critics persistently argue that true accountability remains elusive, advocating for broader judicial intervention.

