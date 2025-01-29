Bombay High Court Seeks Amicable Resolution in Matrimonial Dispute

The Bombay High Court has urged a couple embroiled in a matrimonial dispute to amicably resolve their differences, particularly as the woman seeks to terminate her 20-week pregnancy. This directive comes ahead of a hearing scheduled for February 6.

Justices Ravindra Ghuge and Pravin Patil, assessing the situation as resolvable, have directed the couple to meet at the Pune magistrate court premises to attempt reconciliation. Lawyers from both sides are encouraged to assist in creating a congenial atmosphere, considering the potential birth of the couple's first child.

The court suggested the possibility of using a trained mediator if necessary. The woman's petition cited her husband's alleged infidelity and denial of paternity. However, the husband disputes these claims, showing willingness to support his wife and child.

(With inputs from agencies.)