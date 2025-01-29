Left Menu

West African Nations' Strategic Exit from ECOWAS

The West African nations of Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso have formally withdrawn from ECOWAS, marking the end of efforts by the bloc to prevent this unprecedented departure. Despite this, ECOWAS remains open to these nations, granting them membership privileges, including regional free movement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 29-01-2025 12:51 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 12:51 IST
  • Nigeria

In a significant move, Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso have completed their withdrawal from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), marking the culmination of a yearlong process.

The trio's departure, initially declared last year, was confirmed effective by ECOWAS on Wednesday. Despite this, the regional bloc is maintaining an inclusive stance, urging its member countries to afford the departing nations the privileges of membership.

Among these privileges is the continued use of an ECOWAS passport, allowing for free movement throughout the region. This decision underscores the bloc's commitment to regional unity and collaboration, even amidst political upheaval.

(With inputs from agencies.)

