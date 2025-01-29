Extremism Origins in Focus: UK Report Sparks Debate

A leaked report into the UK's 'Extremism Review' has brought attention to extremism rooted in the Indian subcontinent, marking a shift in the evaluation of threats. Analyst Andrew Gilligan and Dr. Paul Scott, who authored the report for Policy Exchange, introduce pro-Khalistan and Hindu nationalist extremism as noteworthy concerns.

The UK Home Office clarifies that the leaked findings do not reflect the official stance, as highlighted by Security Minister Dan Jarvis. The government emphasizes its ongoing review of extremism policies, instigated by Home Secretary Yvette Cooper's 'Rapid Analytical Sprint.'

While dissecting various forms of extremism, including both Khalistani and Hindu nationalist movements, the report suggests a critical examination of activism perceived as instigating communal divisions. Parliamentary discussions continue to navigate the complexities of countering extremist ideologies effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)