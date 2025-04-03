Luton Airport Expansion Cleared for Takeoff by UK Government

The UK government has given its nod to the major expansion of London's Luton Airport, which will see the construction of a new terminal, allowing passenger numbers to rise by up to 80%.

This initiative dovetails with Britain's Labour government's agenda to fast-track planning for energy and transport projects, having already supported growth at Heathrow and Gatwick.

Despite environmental concerns, Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander approved the plan, citing national development needs and potential economic boosts, including 11,000 new jobs and an annual economic contribution of 1.5 billion pounds.

